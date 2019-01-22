Agrizzi: 'Mokonyane continued to get bribes despite Bosasa not benefiting'
Former Bosasa executive Angelo Agrizzi says that Nomvula Mokonyane continued to pocket bribes and receive gifts annually from the facilities company despite failing to honour the firms wishes.
Agrizzi has testified at the state capture commission that Mokonyane received monthly amounts of R50,000 for some time in exchange for protection from criminal investigation while gifting her with expensive alcohol, meat and groceries every year.
He is expected to be back on the stand on Tuesday morning.
Angelo Agrizzi described the moment Bosasa bosses first met Nomvula Mokonyane when she was still an MEC in Gauteng.
"When we first met Nomvula Mokonyane, we realised that she was extremely powerful. We actually refered to her, myself and Mr Watson, as an energiser bunny and the reason for that was because whatever we needed done, it would be done. When we needed people spoken to, it would be done. When we needed protection, it would be done."
He says Mokonyane soon proved to be useless.
"There was no benefit that came from it whatsoever, from giving her money."
Despite this, Agrizzi says that to his knowledge Mokonyane continued to receive cash payments and gifts from the company until three years ago.
