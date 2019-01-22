Agrizzi: 'I pleaded with Watson to stop corrupt deals with politicians'
Former Bosasa executive Angelo Agrizzi says he pleaded with the company’s CEO Gavin Watson to stop with the corrupt deals with politicians, to no success.
Agrizzi is expected to be back on the stand at the state capture commission on Tuesday.
On Monday, he implicated Tom Moyane, Nomvula Mokonyane and the African National Congress (ANC) in corruption and bribery.
He says that he tried to stop Watson from continuing to bribe politicians.
"I said that it is not serving us any purpose, this corruption and the payouts that we're making because it's just getting us deeper and deeper into trouble and eventually this is what is going to close down the business, and that's what is going to put 6,000 families at risk. I pleaded with him that we stop being politically based as a company, there's no need to do that."
