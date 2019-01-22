Agrizzi: 'Bosasa had no experience for some Correctional Service contracts'

Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi has told the state capture commission about contracts with the Correctional Services Department for high-security fencing for which he admits the facilities company had no experience or capacity to do.

Agrizzi says that talks in this regard started in June 2005 and involved international company Betafence that his boss Gavin Watson had a 20% stake in.

He says there was no tender advertised for the procurement.

“…There was absolutely no discussion on that, as a matter of fact at that stage, they might have pressure financially because they had used up their budgets and I was battling getting payments out of them.”

Before Agrizzi took the stand on Tuesday morning, Deputy Justice Raymond Zondo slammed the leaking and publication of his testimony which he was yet to present.

On Sunday, damning allegations were published in several newspaper articles implicating high ranking government officials including African National Congress heavyweight and Minister Nomvula Mokonyane.

Zondo says while he respects the work of journalists who conduct their work professionally, others have not acted in accordance with the law

“It’s not in accordance with the rule of law that any journalist or editor should decide, and not care of what any regulations say, publish something because it’s a ‘scoop’.”

Mokonyane has since released a statement in which she bemoans the leaks adding that her rights were infringed upon because she was not informed that she would be implicated in Agrizzi's testimony.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)