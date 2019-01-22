28 patients arrested during raid at Zim clinic - Rights group

The 28 were reportedly receiving medical treatment in Harare for injuries sustained during a state crackdown against anti-government protests last week.

HARARE - Rights groups say 28 patients have been arrested at a clinic in Harare where they were receiving treatment for injuries sustained at the hands of police and soldiers.

They were arrested during a night-time raid and have been taken to a police station.

The Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights says the 28 being held at Harare Central police station are visibly injured.

It’s called the arrest of the group deplorable and inhumane.

They were picked up by police overnight and it is unclear what charges they’re facing.

The news comes as the Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission has issued a report on Tuesday, saying soldiers and police used systematic torture and disproportionate force to quell last week’s protests.

