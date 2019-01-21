Zimbabweans likely to move to SA amid unrest - Researcher

The country has been rocked by deadly protests this week, with demonstrators taking to the streets after President Emmerson Mnangagwa announced a 150% fuel price hike.

CAPE TOWN - Researcher at Social Services Africa says it’s likely that Zimbabweans will move to South Africa due to the unrest in their country.

Civilians clashed with police in the capital city of Harare. Zimbabwe Human Rights NGO Forum says it's recorded 844 human rights violations, including at least 12 deaths.

Research director of Social Services Africa Tara Polzer Ngwato explains: “We should start at the point and say that movement between neighbouring countries is normal. It’s not actually supposed to the inception of something that is a crisis. Of course, when we have a crisis in a country there are different movements. People are likely to change their decisions on moving back and forth between the two countries.”

INTERNET SHUTDOWN

And now, for the first time in six days, Zimbabweans can access social media sites via their laptops and mobile phones freely.

The sites were blocked at the height of last week’s strike, but on Monday, a High Court Judge in Harare has ruled the security minister had no authority to order the shutdown.

In his ruling, High Court Judge Owen Tagu ruled that Zimbabwe’s security minister had no authority to order service providers to shut down internet access.

He called the directive unlawful and ordered it to be set aside.

Access to WhatsApp, Twitter and Facebook has been restricted since last Tuesday.

Soon after the court ruling, local service providers such as Econet and ZOL immediately unblocked the sites.

The government says social media was being used to mobilise support for last week’s strike called by the main Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions.

