Zim court rules minister had no authority to order internet shutdown

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 36°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 37°C
  • 22°C
  • Thu
  • 36°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
Go

Zim court rules minister had no authority to order internet shutdown

The government shut down the web on two occasions during the past six days and access to sites like Facebook and Twitter remains blocked.

Angry protesters gesture as they block the main route to Zimbabwe's capital Harare from Epworth township on 14 January 2019 after announced a more than hundred percent hike in fuel prices. Picture: AFP
Angry protesters gesture as they block the main route to Zimbabwe's capital Harare from Epworth township on 14 January 2019 after announced a more than hundred percent hike in fuel prices. Picture: AFP
2 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - The High Court in Zimbabwe has just ruled that the state security minister had no authority to order an internet shutdown.

The government shut down the web on two occasions during the past six days and access to sites, like Facebook and Twitter remains blocked.

Zimbabwe is in the grips of a crisis after a deadly crackdown last week that human rights groups say claimed the lives of at least 12 people.

Angry citizens took to the streets to protest the staggering 150% fuel price hike announced by President Emmerson Mnangagwa earlier this month.

It’s understood that the internet blockade caused huge financial losses, disrupted health services and damaged the country’s reputation as being open for business.

Presidential spokesman George Charamba says the internet was used to coordinate violent protests and shutting it down was for the national good.

This is seen as a landmark court hearing as rights lawyers say Zimbabweans’ constitutional right to information has been violated.

Timeline

Popular in Africa

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA