Zimbabwe back to normal despite calls for another strike
It’s one week since violent protests broke out across the country, triggered by a world record fuel price hike.
HARARE - Shops are open and pedestrians, cars and cyclists are out on the roads of the Zimbabwean capital on Monday, despite calls for another strike.
The army and police are maintaining a strong presence in some areas.
On Monday morning, rights groups reported a heavy presence of soldiers in places like Harare’s Glen View suburb, and armed police officers were seen manning the main Fourth Street Bus Terminus.
Supermarkets, shops and cafes were mostly open.
The situation was reported to be similarly calm in the second city of Bulawayo, with people going about their business.
There had been calls for another five-day stay away starting on Monday, although these calls didn’t have the backing of the main Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions, which called last week’s strike.
Some private schools in Harare have remained closed as a precaution after messages circulated on WhatsApp on Sunday night threatening those that opened.
