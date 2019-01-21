Were parents forced to rent textbooks at a CT school?

It is understood parents were told they would have to pay R1,000 to rent textbooks for the year.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) is looking into allegations parents have been forced to pay to rent textbooks at the Northpine Technical High School.

The department's Bronagh Hammond says no learner can be denied textbooks and has indicated officials will meet with the school to discuss the matter.

“In the case of Northpine, the school requested learners to pay a deposit which would be returned at the end of the year when the books are returned. Parents who could not afford to pay the deposit were instructed to inform the school and indicate that they could not do so and those learners were issued textbooks. The WCED will be meeting with the school, however, to discuss that.”

