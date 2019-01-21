WC provincial govt set to receive report on Kannaland drought

The Kannaland Municipality says dams in various areas, including Calitzdorp and Zoar, are running dry.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Environmental Affairs Department says that a full report on the Kannaland drought will be handed over to provincial government on Monday.

The department says that a high-level delegation consisting of geohydrologists, engineers and related national and provincial departments conducted a comprehensive assessment.

Today, Gift of the Givers will deliver a consignment of bottled water to Kannaland.

Last week, the organisation transported 100,000 litres of water to the area, after a plea for assistance.

The Kannaland Municipality says dams in various areas, including Calitzdorp and Zoar, are running dry.

The provincial Environmental Affairs says that R3.8 million has been spent on drought interventions in the 2017/18 financial year.

The department says that ongoing contingency plans for short- to medium-term shortages remain in place which includes water being stored at the Garden Route municipality.

Meanwhile, mayoral spokesperson Ian Avontuur says the dam in Calitzdorp is at 11%.

He says that the two main dams in Zoar are at 10% and 20% - only enough for approximately three weeks.

"We are calling for greater cooperation between the various spheres of government, that is the main thing... that we have a commitment from the role players to work together and find a long term solution."