WC provincial govt set to receive report on Kannaland drought
The Kannaland Municipality says dams in various areas, including Calitzdorp and Zoar, are running dry.
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Environmental Affairs Department says that a full report on the Kannaland drought will be handed over to provincial government on Monday.
The department says that a high-level delegation consisting of geohydrologists, engineers and related national and provincial departments conducted a comprehensive assessment.
Today, Gift of the Givers will deliver a consignment of bottled water to Kannaland.
Last week, the organisation transported 100,000 litres of water to the area, after a plea for assistance.
The provincial Environmental Affairs says that R3.8 million has been spent on drought interventions in the 2017/18 financial year.
The department says that ongoing contingency plans for short- to medium-term shortages remain in place which includes water being stored at the Garden Route municipality.
Meanwhile, mayoral spokesperson Ian Avontuur says the dam in Calitzdorp is at 11%.
He says that the two main dams in Zoar are at 10% and 20% - only enough for approximately three weeks.
"We are calling for greater cooperation between the various spheres of government, that is the main thing... that we have a commitment from the role players to work together and find a long term solution."
