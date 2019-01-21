[WATCH LIVE] Mpati, Marcus get PIC inquiry underway

President Cyril Ramaphosa signed off on a wide-reaching judicial commission of inquiry last year after the PIC became the focus of persistent reports about alleged impropriety and dubious investments.

President Cyril Ramaphosa signed off on a wide-reaching judicial commission of inquiry last year after the PIC became the focus of persistent reports about alleged impropriety and dubious investments.

The inquiry is headed by former Supreme Court of Appeal President Judge Lex Mpati, who will be working with former Reserve Bank Governor Gill Marcus.

