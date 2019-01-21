Vincent Smith, Tom Moyane & others 'bribed' by Bosasa - Agrizzi

Former Bosasa executive Angelo Agrizzi says Vincent Smith, who was the chair of the portfolio committee on correctional services, was paid handsomely along with other MPS.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Bosasa executive Angelo Agrizzi has revealed that the facilities company paid monthly bribes of a R100,000 to African National Congress (ANC) Members of Parliament, including Vincent Smith for what he calls "favourable attitudes” towards the company.

Agrizzi says MPs who were members of the portfolio committee on correctional services were tasked with stopping negative media coverage relating to the department which had given the company contracts.

On Monday, Agrizzi also implicated the ANC when he said Bosasa, now called African Global Group, sponsored the party's rallies.

He revealed that minister Nomvula Mokonyane enjoyed monthly payments of R50,000 with groceries, expensive alcohol and meat delivered to her every year for Christmas.

He says this was done so she would exert pressure on former President Jacob Zuma to stop investigations into the company.

Agrizzi says Smith, who was the chairperson of the portfolio committee on correctional services, was paid handsomely along with other MPS.

“The amounts were for Vincent Smith who received R45,000, [Vincent] Magagula who received R30,000 and Winnie Ngwenya who received R20,000.”

He says their task was simple: “All the individuals who were there would ensure at the parliamentary committee meetings that the negative media coverage against Bosasa would not preclude any further tenders or business going forward.”

Agrizzi says in 2016, Smith’s R45,000 monthly payments increased to R100,000.

He’s also provided to the commission with proof that he paid over R260,00 for university fees for Smith’s daughter.

TOM MOYANE

Agrizzi has implicated Tom Moyane, saying when he took over as commissioner for correctional services, the bribes the company paid to officials at the department increased significantly.

He claims in total, about R15 million was paid to officials at the Department of Justice and Correctional Services.

Agrizzi says the payments to the officials were made through a politically connected fixer for Bosasa Sesinyi Seopela.

“The initial amount was R500,000 per month and it was increased to R750,000 per month, this is when the commission was appointed. The commissioner being Mr Moyane.”

Agrizzi concluded his testimony at the commission on Monday and is expected back on the stand on Tuesday.

