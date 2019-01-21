[UPDATE] Hartenbos fire contained, one firefighter injured

The large vegetation fire broke out on Monday and has been edging closer to houses in the area.

CAPE TOWN - A veld fire that's been raging in Hartenbos Heuwels near Mossel Bay has been contained.

Firefighters are busy with mopping up operations on Monday after.

Two houses have been destroyed in the blaze that has left one Mossel Bay firefighter injured.

The R328 and other roads leading to the area have been reopened to traffic.

Mossel Bay Municipality's Rowena Hendricks says: “There are no evacuations at this stage but we will give instructions for evacuations if need be.”

