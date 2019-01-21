Three-time MotoGP champion Lorenzo to have wrist surgery
The 31-year-old Spaniard, who was preparing for his first season with Honda as the teammate to reigning world champion Marc Marquez, suffered the injury in Verona on Saturday.
PARIS - Three-time MotoGP world champion Jorge Lorenzo will undergo surgery after breaking his wrist in training, his Honda team said on Sunday.
The 31-year-old Spaniard, who was preparing for his first season with Honda as the teammate to reigning world champion Marc Marquez, suffered the injury in Verona on Saturday.
"Unfortunately @lorenzo99 has sustained a fracture to the left scaphoid while training in Italy," tweeted Honda.
"He will undergo surgery tomorrow (Jan 21) after additional checks. Further information to follow tomorrow after his operation."
Lorenzo, 2010, 2012 and 2015 MotoGP world champion, is due to start the new season in Qatar on 10 March.
Popular in Sport
-
'Hugely excited' England boss Southgate cools Man Utd talk
-
Schumacher 'in the very best of hands', says family
-
'Relieved' Bok flyhalf Lambie calls it quits at 28
-
Basket case!: Mourinho admits he hid in laundry to skirt ban
-
'I select on penis length,' says female coach of German men's team
-
Osaka sets up Svitolina last-eight test, Serena faces showdown
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.