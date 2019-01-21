Popular Topics
Three-time MotoGP champion Lorenzo to have wrist surgery

The 31-year-old Spaniard, who was preparing for his first season with Honda as the teammate to reigning world champion Marc Marquez, suffered the injury in Verona on Saturday.

FILE: Spanish MotoGP rider Jorge Lorenzo. Picture: @lorenzo99/Twitter
2 hours ago

PARIS - Three-time MotoGP world champion Jorge Lorenzo will undergo surgery after breaking his wrist in training, his Honda team said on Sunday.

The 31-year-old Spaniard, who was preparing for his first season with Honda as the teammate to reigning world champion Marc Marquez, suffered the injury in Verona on Saturday.

"Unfortunately @lorenzo99 has sustained a fracture to the left scaphoid while training in Italy," tweeted Honda.

"He will undergo surgery tomorrow (Jan 21) after additional checks. Further information to follow tomorrow after his operation."

Lorenzo, 2010, 2012 and 2015 MotoGP world champion, is due to start the new season in Qatar on 10 March.

