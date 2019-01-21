Suspects arrested for Menzi Primary robbery to appear in court
The suspects were handcuffed in the Johannesburg CBD on Friday after the stolen goods were found in a shop in the city centre.
JOHANNESBURG – The four suspects arrested in connection with the theft of electronics at the Menzi Primary School will appear in the Tsakane Magistrates Court on Monday.
The suspects were handcuffed in the Johannesburg CBD on Friday after the stolen goods were found in a shop in the city centre.
Police recovered 22 tablets and three laptops during the raid.
The new state-of-the-art primary school in Ekurhuleni worth more than R100 million opened its doors earlier this month.
However, just a few days after opening, the school near Brakpan was robbed of almost 200 tablets and other electronic equipment.
The suspects allegedly tied up two patrollers and locked them in one of the strong rooms.
It’s understood they broke the main vault door to access the keys to the school and then entered the administration block and the offices where the valuable devices were being kept.
Police say they are still searching for the rest of the stolen equipment.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
Popular in Local
-
Mokonyane: 'Agrizzi claims are preposterous and lack factual accuracy'
-
Hawks, NPA assign teams to look into Agrizzi revelations
-
Mokonyane reacts to reports on ‘links’ to Bosasa
-
Troubled Gautrain working on plan to increase customer base
-
Good doesn't support amending Constitution for land expropriation, says De Lille
-
ANC senior members bagged millions from botched broadband project, reports
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.