Suspects arrested for Menzi Primary robbery to appear in court

JOHANNESBURG – The four suspects arrested in connection with the theft of electronics at the Menzi Primary School will appear in the Tsakane Magistrates Court on Monday.

The suspects were handcuffed in the Johannesburg CBD on Friday after the stolen goods were found in a shop in the city centre.

Police recovered 22 tablets and three laptops during the raid.

The new state-of-the-art primary school in Ekurhuleni worth more than R100 million opened its doors earlier this month.

However, just a few days after opening, the school near Brakpan was robbed of almost 200 tablets and other electronic equipment.

The suspects allegedly tied up two patrollers and locked them in one of the strong rooms.

It’s understood they broke the main vault door to access the keys to the school and then entered the administration block and the offices where the valuable devices were being kept.

Police say they are still searching for the rest of the stolen equipment.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)