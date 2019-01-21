Sisulu hails late Dumisani Kumalo's contribution to fight against apartheid

ANC veteran Kumalo passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday night.

JOHANNESBURG – International Relations Minister Lindiwe Sisulu says that South Africans must celebrate the contribution that Dumisani Kumalo made in the fight against apartheid during his years in exile in the United States which culminated in the United Nations Security Council recognising apartheid as a crime against humanity.

Kumalo passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday night.

He was 71.

Sisulu says that he will be remembered for having mentored many young diplomats at Dirco and the UN in New York.