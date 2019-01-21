Sisulu hails late Dumisani Kumalo's contribution to fight against apartheid

Philippines holds referendum for Muslim autonomy in troubled south
World
ANC veteran Kumalo passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday night.
JOHANNESBURG – International Relations Minister Lindiwe Sisulu says that South Africans must celebrate the contribution that Dumisani Kumalo made in the fight against apartheid during his years in exile in the United States which culminated in the United Nations Security Council recognising apartheid as a crime against humanity.
Kumalo passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday night.
He was 71.
Sisulu says that he will be remembered for having mentored many young diplomats at Dirco and the UN in New York.
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.