SABC postpones retrenchment plan for time being
The SABC's finances remain in a dire state and it is looking to cut jobs as a cost-saving measure.
JOHANNESBURG - Job cuts at the South African Broadcasting Corporations (SABC) are not off the table.
The public broadcaster says that it's decided to postpone its retrenchment plan for the time being amid pressure from unions and government.
Its finances remain in a dire state and it is looking to cut jobs as a cost-saving measure.
Spokesperson Neo Momodu says that the resignation of four directors has resulted in the board not being able to meet to discuss retrenchments.
"As indicated to all staff and relevant stakeholders at the end of October 2018, nothing has changed since then, no decision has been made contrary to that. Nobody has met with the SABC with regards to Section 189, not with the union or employees."
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
