Ramaphosa: 'Strides being made to turn around impact of apartheid-era education'
President Cyril Ramaphosa says that improvements are more evident in schools in disadvantaged areas.
JOHANNESBURG – President Cyril Ramaphosa says that meaningful strides are being made to turn around the impact of apartheid-era education.
He's speaking at the Basic Education Sector Lekgotla at in Johannesburg.
He believes that the quality of teaching is improving.
Ramaphosa says that improvements are more evident in schools in disadvantaged areas.
“Then I looked at that analysis and in the end, it concluded that the agenda that the apartheid regime has set for this country, particularly in relation to black people, we’re now beginning to turn it on its head.”
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
