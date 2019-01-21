Popular Topics
Ramaphosa calls for greater focus on life skills in SA schools

A jovial Ramaphosa took to the podium at the basic education sector lekgotla to congratulate the matric class of 2018 for their results, adding that more should be done to equip pupils for an ever changing world order.

FILE: President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS
FILE: President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS
16 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has used his address at the Basic Education sector lekgotla to call for a more holistic schooling system.

The president opened the gathering in Johannesburg on Monday morning.

Under the theme “Equipping learners with knowledge and skills for a changing world,” the gathering is being used to reflect on the challenges currently gripping the education sector.

A jovial Ramaphosa took to the podium to congratulate the matric class of 2018 for their results, adding that more should be done to equip pupils for an ever changing world order.

He says the education sector needs to create “holistic pupils”.

“Our education system must aim to create complete human beings. Greater attention must be given to life skills and physio-social support for learners.”

Minister Angie Motshekga has echoed the president’s remarks that the country needs to cultivate a rigorous culture of reading.

With South Africa ranked last out of 50 countries in the 2016 Progress in International Reading Literacy Study (PIRLS), it remains to be seen whether the discussions at this conference will produce the desired results.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

