Public urged to collect IDs ahead of voter registration weekend
In the Western Cape alone, more than 23,000 people have not collected their IDs.
CAPE TOWN - The Home Affairs Department has called on people who have applied for identity documents (IDs) to collect it, ahead of this weekend's voter registration.
In the Western Cape alone, more than 23,000 people have not collected their IDs.
Bellville and Cape Town branches are the highest with over 3,500 uncollected IDs each.
Final voter registration is set to take place on 26 and 27 January.
The department says it is extending its office hours at some of the offices.
Spokesperson Siya Qoza explains: “Our offices will be open from 8 am until 5 pm over the weekend to assist as many people as possible who may need assistance. Our assistance will include handing out IDs and assisting people with temporary IDs so that they can register to vote.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
