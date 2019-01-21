Phil Masinga hailed as a 'powerful striker' at memorial service

Lucas Radebe, Mark Fish and Zambian football legend Kalusha Bwalya are some of the sporting greats who’ve paid tribute to the late Masinga.

JOHANNESBURG - Former teammates and friends of the late South African footballer Phil ‘Chippa’ Masinga have gathered at the Grace Bible Church in Pimville Soweto to pay their last respects.

Masinga passed away earlier this month after a long battle with cancer.

Lucas Radebe, Mark Fish and Zambian football legend Kalusha Bwalya are some of the sporting greats who’ve paid tribute to the late Masinga.

Radebe, who played with Masinga at English club Leeds United says he remembers his friend as a powerful striker and even better human being.

Bwalya has conveyed messages of condolences from the Zambian Football Association and the African football fraternity at large.

Masinga will be laid to rest in his home town of Nkuma in the North West on Thursday.

Former and current footballers on stage at Phil Masinga's memorial service @BraMahlatse pic.twitter.com/fUobWVjuvX — Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) January 21, 2019

Mark Fish paying tribute to late Phil Masinga! pic.twitter.com/FgfHyR1781 — Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) January 21, 2019