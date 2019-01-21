Popular Topics
PE cops probe death of a boy (11) at an 'after tears' ceremony

The shooting reportedly took place during an "after tears" ceremony on Saturday afternoon and police are still looking for the shooter.

Picture: SAPS.
48 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Port Elizabeth police are investigating after an 11-year-old-boy was shot dead at a funeral in Kwazakhele.

The shooting reportedly took place during an "after tears" ceremony on Saturday afternoon and police are still looking for the shooter.

Mbaza Dlamini was among the crowd that watched "after tears" festivities following the funeral of 28-year-old Siyamthanda Ndema in Kwazakhele.

The police's Andre Beetge says Ndema was an alleged gangster killed on 7 January.

"A crowd gathered afterwards at Makhubalo Street where general lawless behaviour took place, which included spinning of vehicles and firing of firearms within that close ranges of the crowd. These persons did not even run away while the shots were fired. Unfortunately, 11-year-old Mbaza Dlamini died in the process."

Beetge says Motherwell cluster commander major general Dawie Rabie wants a full probe into the "Mginza" funeral practice, which often involves illegal behaviour at the funerals of slain gangsters.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

