Numsa opens 'police brutality' case with Ipid after miner killed, others wounded

Numsa has accused officers of opening fire on striking workers during a picket outside LanXess Chrome Mining last week.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) has opened a case of police brutality with the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) in the North West.

One worker was killed and others were wounded.

Numsa members are currently on strike over wages at the mine.

Regional secretary Jerry Morulane says the police acted illegally.

“We’re saying Ipid needs to come through and investigate. They must investigate that police used live rubber bullets on our members for no reason.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)