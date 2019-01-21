Mokonyane finds Agrizzi claims 'preposterous' and 'lacking in factual accuracy'

Environmental Affairs Minister Nomvula Mokonyane says that she won’t pay attention to reports that she will be implicated in testimony in the commission of inquiry into state capture.

JOHANNESBURG – Environmental Affairs Minister Nomvula Mokonyane says that she won’t pay attention to reports that she will be implicated in testimony in the commission of inquiry into state capture.

According to weekend reports, former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi will tell the Zondo commission of inquiry how Mokonyane was given food and expensive alcohol in exchange for her silence on corrupt government deals.

Former President Jacob Zuma was paid R300,000 and former South African Airways board chair Dudu Myeni was bribed with a designer bag stuffed with money.

Former National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) bosses Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi were also apparently bribed.

Mokonyanes' spokesperson Mlimandlela Ndamase says that she finds the claims to be preposterous and lacking in factual accuracy.

“They will be denied flatly in totality once such an opportunity is provided, should the allegations indeed be before the commission and made in testimony and under oath.

“Minister Mokonyane further questions the credibility of the allegations made given that there have been allegations that Bosasa was involved in a tender scam with the minister.”

It's alleged that former President Jacob Zuma pocketed R300,000 every month for a lengthy period of time to protect Bosasa's top management from prosecution for paying millions of rand in bribes to secure government tenders.

Mokonyane was allegedly bribed with lavish Christmas parties sponsored by the company.

Agrizzi made startling revelations at the commission this week, detailing how every contract between the government and the company, now called African Global Group, was tainted by corruption.

Mokonyane says she knows Bosasa outside of her public office and through its work in the communities of the West Rand.

Ndamase says: “Minister Mokonyane believes it would be impolitic to pay the slightest attention to the allegations that have been published by the Sunday Times.

“These allegations have not been presented to the commission under testimony or oath, and neither has the minister been made aware that there’s an affidavit that implicates her in any wrongdoing.”

