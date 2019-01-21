Mokgoro Inquiry to ask Zondo Inquiry for affidavit implicating Jiba, Mrwebi

Retired Justice Yvonne Mokgoro is chairing the inquiry into whether Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi are fit to hold office, which started in Centurion on Monday.

CENTURION - The Mokgoro Inquiry has heard that its evidence leader will ask the Zondo Commission of Inquiry for an affidavit which implicates advocates Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi in corruption.

Retired Justice Yvonne Mokgoro is chairing the inquiry into whether Jiba and Mrwebi are fit to hold office, which started in Centurion on Monday.

Former Bosasa chief operations officer Angelo Agrizzi claims in his affidavit that the two advocates were paid monthly sums of money to make a case go away.

Advocate Nazreen Bawa told the commission that weekend reports indicated evidence will emerge at the Zondo Commission this week which implicates Jiba and Mrwebi in corruption.

“We have formally requested a copy of this affidavit from the secretary of the state capture inquiry this morning. Once my team has had an opportunity to consider that affidavit and anything else related to, then we will revert to this inquiry.”

Jiba’s advocate says his client denies that she accepted any money from Bosasa and is eager to address the allegations in the appropriate forum.

The Mokgoro Inquiry has primarily dealt with prosecutorial policies, procedures and legislation so far.

WATCH: Inquiry into Jiba, Mrwebi's fitness to hold office underway

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)