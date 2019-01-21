Popular Topics
[LISTEN] What skills employers look for when recruiting

| Research has shown that companies are always on the lookout for employees who possess both hard and soft skills.

CAPE TOWN - The world of work is constantly changing and this means that some skills are constantly changing.

Research has shown that companies are always on the lookout for employees who possess both hard and soft skills.

Alexia Cox from human resources company Merging Minds says that a hard skill refers to technical skills that you learn by either studying or learning them on the job. Programming, for example, is a hard skill.

“When you’re looking at soft skills, it is your ability to take accountability for what you do. Your ability to communicate with others or written communication skills. It’s how you interact with people, how you motivate people and how aware are you of diversity in your workforce,” Cox explains.

Cox says that companies will now be looking for a blend of these two sets of skills in potential employees.

Listen to the audio above for more.

