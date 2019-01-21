Popular Topics
[LISTEN] Solutions to teaching English to non-English speaking children

| This follows an incident in the Eastern Cape, where allegations of learner segregation at King Edward High School were revealed.

CAPE TOWN - Abongile Nzelenzele talks to Dr Nhlanhla Twala, academic director at the Pearson Institute, about solutions to teaching English to African-language speaking children.

This follows an incident in the Eastern Cape where allegations of learner segregation at King Edward High School were revealed.

Learners at the school were separated by language and this resulted in complaints from parents who accused the school of implementing a racist policy.

Dr Twala says that he disagrees with the model that the school used to deal with the issue. He says the school shows that it didn’t have a robust plan in place to use and this was to the detriment of other non-English speaking learners.

Listen to the audio clip for more.

