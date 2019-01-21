[LISTEN] 'Agrizzi is no hero for blowing the whistle'

Radio 702 | Eusebius McKaiser says often the people that sit on the most interesting and the most explosive information about criminality, are the ones who are criminals themselves.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi continues with his explosive testimony at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into state capture on Monday.

He has been making incriminating allegations that implicate some of the high profile politicians within the African National Congress (ANC).

Radio 702's Eusebius McKaiser says Agrizzi is no hero.

"It is interesting because it raises a question into whistleblowers, we often imagine whistleblowers or people who come forward with wrongdoing to be incredibly virtuous people and that is clearly not the case.

"Very often the people that sit on the most interesting and the most explosive information about criminality, are the ones who are criminals themselves because they are right in the vault."

