[LISTEN] 'Agrizzi is no hero for blowing the whistle'
Radio 702 | Eusebius McKaiser says often the people that sit on the most interesting and the most explosive information about criminality, are the ones who are criminals themselves.
JOHANNESBURG - Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi continues with his explosive testimony at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into state capture on Monday.
He has been making incriminating allegations that implicate some of the high profile politicians within the African National Congress (ANC).
Radio 702's Eusebius McKaiser says Agrizzi is no hero.
"It is interesting because it raises a question into whistleblowers, we often imagine whistleblowers or people who come forward with wrongdoing to be incredibly virtuous people and that is clearly not the case.
"Very often the people that sit on the most interesting and the most explosive information about criminality, are the ones who are criminals themselves because they are right in the vault."
Listen to the audio above for more.
More in Multimedia
-
[LISTEN] Solutions to teaching English to non-English speaking children
-
[LISTEN] What skills employers look for when recruiting
-
[LISTEN] Penalties and amendments: What you need to know about the minimum wage
-
[LISTEN] Protecting your home from a wildfire
-
[LISTEN] Does petrol have an expiry date?
-
[LISTEN] Post Office responds to Angelo Agrizzi’s allegations of bribery
-
[LISTEN] Should Zimbabwe officially join SA in a monetary union?
-
[LISTEN] Deadly Nairobi hotel attack explained
-
[LISTEN] Wish upon a star: Meteorite lights up WC's night sky
-
[LISTEN] Best and worse scenarios if Eskom's tariff hike bid fails
-
[LISTEN] Manyi: 'ATM is bigger than the ANC and we're gunning to govern'
-
[LISTEN] How Vitality points, status work
-
[LISTEN] Kenyan journalist recounts deadly Nairobi hotel attack
-
[LISTEN] How societies view black girls and women
-
[LISTEN] 'Situation in Zim getting worse & govt doesn't care'
-
[LISTEN] Unpacking Radovan Krejcir's claim he paid Zuma R2.5m for asylum
-
[LISTEN] Jansen: 'No research to justify that segregation in classes works'
-
[LISTEN] The cities are in total shutdown - Zimbabwean journalist
-
[LISTEN] How land expropriation policy will affect urban housing
-
[LISTEN] Legend to legend: Jomo Sono pays tribute to Phil Masinga
-
[LISTEN] Nomuzi Mabena opens up on viral car crash video
-
[LISTEN] The agony of divorce and the splitting of assets
-
[LISTEN] Banyana's Desiree Ellis: 'Winning CAF award a surreal moment'
-
[LISTEN] Why are all the white kids sitting together?
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.