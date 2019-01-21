Lionel Richie's son cautioned over bomb threat
Miles Brockman Richie reportedly said he was carrying explosives, which he'd unleash if he wasn't allowed on the plane.
LONDON - Lionel Richie's son was cautioned by police after threatening to detonate a bomb at London's Heathrow Airport when he was stopped from boarding a flight.
Miles Brockman Richie reportedly became angry on Saturday after being told he couldn't get onto a flight so allegedly claimed he was carrying explosives, which he'd unleash if he wasn't allowed on the plane.
According to TMZ, security attended the incident and the 24-year-old model allegedly punched one of the guards, prompting police to intervene.
A police spokesperson said: "On Saturday 19 January, a 24-year-old man accepted a caution for communicating false information causing a bomb hoax and battery following an incident at Heathrow Terminal 5 earlier that morning."
A caution means a person has accepted responsibility for their behaviour but they are not arrested or charged.
If Richie had been charged over the threats, he could have faced a stint behind bars as last year, a man was sentenced to 10 months in jail for causing a bomb hoax at nearby Gatwick Airport because he was late for his flight.
Representatives for Richie and Lionel have yet to comment.
Meanwhile, the Hello hitmaker - who has Richie and Sofia (19) with second wife Diane Alexander, and adopted oldest daughter Nicole with his first wife Brenda Harvey - previously credited his son's birth for pulling him out of a particularly low period in his life.
He said: "My father was ill and I went through a very, I won't say depression, a massive depression ... my dad was my hero. I went through that whole period of my life. It was something about the birth of my kid. Miles came along, Nicole was already there, I realised I had a group of people looking up to me to be the head of the house. They didn't know what the hell I did for a living so I thought at that particular point, let's go back and prove to the kids what I do. I realised, this is what I should be doing."
