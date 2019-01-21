Lesufi commends communities for role in arrest of Menzi Primary robbers
On Friday, police arrested four suspects after dozens of tablets and laptops were stolen from the new Menzi Primary School in Ekurhuleni.
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says communities have an important role to play in assisting law enforcement track down those targeting schools to rob them of valuable electronic devices.
On Friday, police arrested four suspects after dozens of tablets and laptops were stolen from the new Menzi Primary School in Ekurhuleni.
On the same day in Winterveldt, Tshwane, the principle of the Father Smangaliso School was also robbed.
Lesufi says those behind the Menzi Primary School robbery might have received inside information on how to bypass the security system.
“Our security was top notch. It was the best we have. Unfortunately, the people who installed the systems or someone internally utilised this to defeat the interest of our society and children. This is why we’re so worried.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Vincent Smith, Tom Moyane & others 'bribed' by Bosasa - Agrizzi
-
Bosasa’s gifts to Mokonyane included alcohol, meat & cash
-
Mokonyane: 'Agrizzi claims are preposterous and lack factual accuracy'
-
Agrizzi: 'Bosasa paid for many ANC rallies, Zuma birthday cake'
-
[UPDATE] Hartenbos fire contained, one firefighter injured
-
Former Springbok Earl Rose appears in court over alleged theft
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.