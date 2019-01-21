Lesufi commends communities for role in arrest of Menzi Primary robbers

On Friday, police arrested four suspects after dozens of tablets and laptops were stolen from the new Menzi Primary School in Ekurhuleni.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says communities have an important role to play in assisting law enforcement track down those targeting schools to rob them of valuable electronic devices.

On the same day in Winterveldt, Tshwane, the principle of the Father Smangaliso School was also robbed.

Lesufi says those behind the Menzi Primary School robbery might have received inside information on how to bypass the security system.

“Our security was top notch. It was the best we have. Unfortunately, the people who installed the systems or someone internally utilised this to defeat the interest of our society and children. This is why we’re so worried.”

