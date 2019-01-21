Lawyers argue for leniency for Atlantis toddler's killers
In October 2016, Renaldo Galant and Charlton Renier fired at Dennic Hendricks, but a stray bullet hit Rostan Graaff and her two-year-old son.
CAPE TOWN - Closing arguments have been delivered during sentencing proceedings against two men convicted of murdering an Atlantis toddler.
Brayden Graaf f died as a result of a gunshot wound to the chest.
Lawyers for Galant and Renier delivered their closing arguments and were followed by the State.
Advocate Salim Banderker represents Galant and he reminded the court that his client didn't pull the trigger.
Galant handed the illegal firearm to Renier who then shot at Hendricks.
He continued firing and one of the shots hit Graaff.
The lawyers for both convicted killers argued for leniency and called on the court to take into consideration that they were both young at the time of the offence.
Galant was 17 years old and Renier was 21 years old when the shooting occurred.
However, the State has called on the court to harshly punish both for their actions which resulted in the little boy's death.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
