Joburg records 29% decrease in festive season road deaths
According to the City of Johannesburg, the number of accidents also went down by 28% compared to the 2017 festive season.
JOHANNESBURG - The City of Johannesburg recorded a 29% decrease in the number of people who died on its roads during the 2018/19 festive season, according to its latest monthly crime stats.
This was announced by the Johannesburg Metro Police Department's (JMPD) chief David Tembe on Monday at the metro's monthly crime stats briefing.
According to the city, the number of accidents also went down by 28% compared to the 2017 festive season.
This is in contrast to the national statistics which saw festive road deaths increase by over 5% to 1,612.
"Although one death is one too many, I am pleased to see such a significant reduction. Our roads are becoming safer and better policed under the leadership of MMC for Public Safety Michael Sun, and Chief of Police David Tembe," Joburg Mayor Herman Mashaba says.
JMPD deployed a focused festive season safety campaign which resulted in over 2,700 citations issued. Over 4,500 vehicles were stopped and 93 drivers arrested for drunk driving during this campaign.
Mashaba says across all of the city's regions, driving under the influence, reckless and negligent driving, and public violence remain big concerns.
