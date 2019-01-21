Intergovernmental panel says Southern Africa a climate change hotspot
The panel’s purpose is to provide information to governments that will guide their climate change policies.
DURBAN - A 2018 special report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change has identified Southern Africa as a climate change hotspot.
The panel is meeting at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli Convention Centre in Durban on Monday.
The gathering will continue until Friday where the Sixth Assessment Report will be discussed related to the effects of climate change on natural systems, human well-being and the functioning of societies.
Chief director at the Department of Environmental Affairs Maesela Kekana says although the full effects of climate change are likely to be felt 20 to 30 years from now, the high temperatures are already having an impact.
“[For instance] The issue of the Cape Town water crisis that was preceded by the longest drought in history which started in 2015 until late 2018."
Kekana says, unfortunately, the countries that contributed the least towards climate change are being affected the most, namely the African continent
“It’s simply because of less adaptive capacity and our geographical location.”
Over 200 researchers and experts have been split into three working groups looking at the physical impact of climate change, adaptation measures that need to be taken and how to mitigate the phenomenon.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
