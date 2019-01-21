Hawks, NPA assign teams to look into Agrizzi revelations

It’s understood the Hawks have appointed a team of investigators to focus specifically on Angelo Agrizzi’s revelations at the Zondo Commission, while prosecutors have also been assigned to guide further probes.

JOHANNESBURG – As Angelo Agrizzi prepares to continue his testimony on the widespread corruption at Bosasa, Eyewitness News understands that the Hawks and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) have assigned teams that are solely focused on his revelations.

Agrizzi’s explosive testimony at the commission last week implicated former South African Airways board chair Dudu Myeni and the African National Congress (ANC) in corruption and bribery amongst others.

He also claimed that Bosasa, now called the African Global Group, laundered money and used it to pay bribes of up to R6 million every month.

Eyewitness News understands that the Hawks and the NPA have been in talks with Agrizzi from November last year already.

The NPA has also confirmed that it is now analysing and evaluating a forensic report on the 2010 SIU investigation into corruption at Bosasa with the view of deciding on who to prosecute.

At the same time, two sources have confirmed that prosecutors are not keen on Agrizzi being granted indemnity as outlined in Section 204 of the Criminal Procedure Act because “he is too central to the corruption.”

ZUMA POCKETED FORTUNES

According to reports, former President Jacob Zuma allegedly pocketed R300,000 every month for a lengthy period of time to protect Bosasa's top management from prosecution for paying millions of rands in bribes to secure government tenders.

Now, it’s being reported that Agrizzi will implicate Zuma, Lawrence Mrwebi and Nomgcobo Jiba, disgraced former South African Airways board chair Dudu Myeni and Environmental Affairs Minister Nomvula Mokonyane.

The reports indicate that Bosasa paid Zuma R300,000 every month, while Jiba and Mrwebi pocketed R100,000 and R10,000 respectively for their silence.

Agrizzi is also expected to give details of how Bosasa boss Gavin Watson allegedly showered Myeni and Mokonyane with gifts such as designer handbags stuffed with cash and expensive alcohol.

Meanwhile, Environmental Affairs Minister Nomvula Mokonyane has called into question the credibility of reports that she will be implicated in testimony by Agrizzi in the state capture inquiry on Monday.

Mokonyane was allegedly bribed with lavish Christmas parties sponsored by the company.

Agrizzi made startling revelations at the commission this week, detailing how every contract between government and the company, now called African Global Group, was tainted by corruption.

Mokonyane says that she knows Bosasa outside of her public office and through its work in the communities of the West Rand.

Her spokesperson Mlimandlela Ndamase says: “Minister Mokonyane believes it would be impolitic to pay the slightest attention to the allegations that have been published by the Sunday Times. These allegations have not been presented to the commission under testimony or oath, and neither has the minister been made aware that there’s an affidavit that implicates her in any wrongdoing.”

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)