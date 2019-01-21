Good doesn't support amending Constitution for land expropriation, says De Lille

Party leader Patricia de Lille outlined the party’s broad policy positions at the end of a policy conference in Cape Town on Sunday, which was attended by around 100 delegates.

CAPE TOWN - The Good Party says that it doesn’t support an amendment to the Constitution to pave the way for land expropriation without compensation, because it doesn’t believe it’s necessary.

She says that while her party supports addressing land redress, this can be done by passing relevant legislation.

"We don’t see any need to have Section 25 amended or changed. We just need the legislation to give effect to Section 25 because that’s what we don’t currently have."

De Lille has also declared Good’s support for broad-based black economic empowerment but says that up until now it’s only benefited a few.

She says that changes to the policy are needed to benefit the economy.

"BBEEE is not the panacea for all our economic problems. We need to look at more issues to deal with our economy, structural changes, we must turn this economy around in the next two to three years or we are going to be in difficulties."