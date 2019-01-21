GDE denies reports of another school break-in; says principal hijacked

The department says that the principal of Father Smangaliso Mkhatshwa High School in Winterveldt was hijacked on Friday.

JOHANNESBURG – The Gauteng Education Department has denied reports that another school has been hit by robbers, clarifying that it was, in fact, the principal who was hijacked outside the premises.

Robbers made off with his electronics but were arrested shortly after.

Now, last week, four people were arrested for stealing almost 200 tablets computers and projectors from the new Menzi Primary School in Ekurhuleni.

The department's Steve Mabona says that the principal's hijacking is not linked to this.

“The equipment was in the car; it was not in the school. That’s why we’re saying the hijacking, fortunately, for them, they found themselves with the equipment but unfortunately, they were apprehended and that will be a good story for us [sic].”

