Former Springbok Earl Rose appears in court over alleged theft

A CCTV footage distributed on social media appeared to show him and a woman take two golf clubs from unattended golf bags outside the locker room at a club.

CAPE TOWN - Former Springbok rugby player Earl Rose has appeared in court for allegedly stealing golf clubs in Stellenbosch.

Rose, aged 35, has been charged with theft and will be back in court next month; he is out on bail.

According to police, the former Springbok player turned himself in on Sunday morning.

This after CCTV footage distributed on social media appeared to show him and a woman take two golf clubs from unattended golf bags outside the locker room at the club on Wednesday.

According to the club, the equipment was dropped off at the gate as lost property on the same day.

The woman in the video has not yet been arrested and Rose will be back in court in February.

Can't believe what I'm seeing from Earl Rose in this video. Disgraceful. @EWNsport pic.twitter.com/HBgW3UuJPg — Beer, Bar & Beyond (@beerbarbeyond) January 17, 2019

