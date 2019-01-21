DA calls for appointment of permanent SABC board

The Democratic Alliance (DA) says that the appointment of an interim board at the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) will only serve to benefit the African National Congress (ANC).

Last year, the portfolio committee of Communications last year said that the process of filling the eight vacancies on the board would begin early this month but this has not happened.

DA Shadow Minister of Communications Phumzile van Damme says that they want the process of appointing a new board to be made public.

“An interim board will allow for the ANC to appoint individuals onto the SABC board who would be at the beck and call of Luthuli House and going into an election, this is not a desirable situation.

"The DA, therefore, wants a proper appointment of a permanent board with a thorough and rigorous assessment of their qualifications, independence and experience."

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)