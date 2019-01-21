CT Refugee office remains closed despite court order

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 36°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 37°C
  • 22°C
  • Thu
  • 36°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
Go

CT Refugee office remains closed despite court order

The office has been closed for almost six years, affecting thousands of immigrants.

FILE: The entrance to the Maitland Refugee Reception Centre in Cape Town. Picture: EWN
FILE: The entrance to the Maitland Refugee Reception Centre in Cape Town. Picture: EWN
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town’s Refugee Reception Office is still not open, despite a court order instructing Home Affairs Department to do so.

The office has been closed for almost six years, affecting thousands of immigrants.

There are only three such facilities in the country - which means asylum seekers can only apply in Durban, Pretoria and Musina.

In December 2017, the Supreme Court of Appeal ordered the Department of Home Affairs to open a fully functioning office by the 31 March 2018.

In June, the department said it needed to find appropriate premises for a refugee centre and the expected date of occupancy was 1 January.

The Scalabrini Centre, a non-profit organisation, says it is in the process of going back to court.

The centre's Miranda Madikane says: “We’re taking legal steps to ensure compliance of the court’s order.”

The department has directed all enquiries to the Public Works Department, which is yet to reply.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA