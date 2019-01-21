CT Refugee office remains closed despite court order

The office has been closed for almost six years, affecting thousands of immigrants.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town’s Refugee Reception Office is still not open, despite a court order instructing Home Affairs Department to do so.

There are only three such facilities in the country - which means asylum seekers can only apply in Durban, Pretoria and Musina.

In December 2017, the Supreme Court of Appeal ordered the Department of Home Affairs to open a fully functioning office by the 31 March 2018.

In June, the department said it needed to find appropriate premises for a refugee centre and the expected date of occupancy was 1 January.

The Scalabrini Centre, a non-profit organisation, says it is in the process of going back to court.

The centre's Miranda Madikane says: “We’re taking legal steps to ensure compliance of the court’s order.”

The department has directed all enquiries to the Public Works Department, which is yet to reply.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)