CT rail enforcement unit makes 7 more arrests

The arrests were made in the Woodstock and Claremont-Rondebosch areas during a series of more than 120 inspections at scrap yards, bucket shops and other metal theft hotspots.

FILE: Rail enforcement officers at the Cape Town train station. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/EWN
FILE: Rail enforcement officers at the Cape Town train station. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/EWN
16 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - City Rail Enforcement Unit officers have arrested seven suspects over the past week for crimes like theft, attempted robbery, malicious damage to property and the possession of stolen property.

The arrests were made in the Woodstock and Claremont-Rondebosch areas during a series of more than 120 inspections at scrap yards, bucket shops and other metal theft hotspots.

Thirteen meters of copper cable, a knife, alcohol and a saw were among the items that officers confiscated.

Since the deployment of the rail enforcement unit in Cape Town, there have been no arson attacks on trains.

In October, 100 officers were deployed to the Cape's rail network.

Before the establishment of the dedicated unit, a spate of train fires caused mayhem on the network.

Metrorail spokesperson Riana Scott: "We have seen how crimes are displaced from one area to another as soon as we clamp down. The areas where there were arrests were made this week are well known for anti-social behaviour and it is a concern for both residents and businesses [sic]."

