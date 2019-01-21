-
CAIC condemns women assault in EC church
Two videos doing the rounds on social media show two young girls being beaten with a pipe in a church.
CAPE TOWN - The Council of African Independent Churches (CAIC) has condemned the assault of two young girls at the Endumisweni Faith Mission Church in Mdantsane, in the Eastern Cape.
Two videos doing the rounds on social media show two young girls being beaten with a pipe in a church.
It's alleged the girls had gone out with friends and posted on social media.
Some congregants watched as the beating went on.
The council's Thami Ngcana says the behaviour of church elders is condemned and has the potential to discredit Christianity.
“We, as the Council of African Independent Churches, condemn the acts demonstrated in that clip. It is unethical, it is unholy, immoral and is a criminal act.”
PLEASE BE ADVISED THAT THE FOLLOWING VIDEO MAY BE UPSETTING TO SENSITIVE VIEWERS:
@AdvBarryRoux there's a lot of exposing waiting to happen here. Ngcobo "7 Angels Church" kinda vibes. This is in Mdantsane, East London Zone 8. The cult is called "Endumisweni Faith Mission" pic.twitter.com/TnjeptdUBl— Finbar McTeague (@Finbar_McTeague) January 19, 2019
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
