Lekota adamant Constitution should not be amended for land expropriation
Cope leader Mosiuoa Lekota says property rights are enshrined in the Constitution, and it cannot be denied to landowners.
CAPE TOWN - The Congress of the People (Cope) leader Mosiuoa Lekota says his party remains firm that the Constitution should not be amended to allow for land expropriation without compensation and members are in agreement that such a move is undesirable.
Lekota has been re-elected as party leader at its second national congress over the weekend.
He says property rights are enshrined in the Constitution and it cannot be denied to landowners.
Lekota caused disquiet within the party's congress executive committee when he announced without their knowledge last year, that the party would join forces with AfriForum, in appealing to the international community to stop plans to amend the Constitution.
He says the government cannot be allowed to proceed with the plan.
“If the ANC is going to take the properties of people as it is thinking of doing, most of the commercial farms and farmers are going to collapse, and this country is going to die of starvation.”
Lekota says South Africa will not be able to afford to import food when it can be produced locally.
He says Cope is also opposed to nationalising land because people deserve the security of tenure which was denied to them under apartheid.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Local
-
Vincent Smith, Tom Moyane & others 'bribed' by Bosasa - Agrizzi
-
Mokonyane: 'Agrizzi claims are preposterous and lack factual accuracy'
-
ANC denies claims that Bosasa sponsored its Siyanqoba rallies
-
Bosasa’s gifts to Mokonyane included alcohol, meat & cash
-
ANC MP Vincent Smith steps down from committees over bribery claims
-
Agrizzi: 'Bosasa paid for many ANC rallies, Zuma birthday cake'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.