Lekota adamant Constitution should not be amended for land expropriation

CAPE TOWN - The Congress of the People (Cope) leader Mosiuoa Lekota says his party remains firm that the Constitution should not be amended to allow for land expropriation without compensation and members are in agreement that such a move is undesirable.

Lekota has been re-elected as party leader at its second national congress over the weekend.

He says property rights are enshrined in the Constitution and it cannot be denied to landowners.

Lekota caused disquiet within the party's congress executive committee when he announced without their knowledge last year, that the party would join forces with AfriForum, in appealing to the international community to stop plans to amend the Constitution.

He says the government cannot be allowed to proceed with the plan.

“If the ANC is going to take the properties of people as it is thinking of doing, most of the commercial farms and farmers are going to collapse, and this country is going to die of starvation.”

Lekota says South Africa will not be able to afford to import food when it can be produced locally.

He says Cope is also opposed to nationalising land because people deserve the security of tenure which was denied to them under apartheid.

