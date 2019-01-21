Computicket ordered to pay R20m fine for unfair market dominance

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 36°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 37°C
  • 22°C
  • Thu
  • 36°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
Go

Computicket ordered to pay R20m fine for unfair market dominance

The matter goes back to 2008 when a Computicket rival known as Strictly Tickets CC laid a complaint with the commission.

Picture: Facebook
Picture: Facebook
19 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – The Competition Tribunal has ordered Computicket to pay a fine of R20 million for abuse of dominance.

The sanction follows protracted litigation by the tribunal into the company's use of long-term exclusive agreements which excluded new entrants from going into the ticket distribution market.

The matter goes back to 2008 when a Computicket rival known as Strictly Tickets CC laid a complaint with the commission.

The Competition Tribunal also points out that Computicket's contracts increased dramatically following its takeover by Shoprite in 2005.

Computicket has denied its contracts had an exclusionary effect.

Timeline

Popular in Business

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA