Computicket ordered to pay R20m fine for unfair market dominance

The matter goes back to 2008 when a Computicket rival known as Strictly Tickets CC laid a complaint with the commission.

JOHANNESBURG – The Competition Tribunal has ordered Computicket to pay a fine of R20 million for abuse of dominance.

The sanction follows protracted litigation by the tribunal into the company's use of long-term exclusive agreements which excluded new entrants from going into the ticket distribution market.

The matter goes back to 2008 when a Computicket rival known as Strictly Tickets CC laid a complaint with the commission.

The Competition Tribunal also points out that Computicket's contracts increased dramatically following its takeover by Shoprite in 2005.

Computicket has denied its contracts had an exclusionary effect.