Case against Baby Daniel’s parents postponed to April

JOHANNESBURG – The case against the guardians of Baby Daniel has been postponed to April to allow the State and defense time to prepare for sentencing proceedings.

Last year, the High Court in Johannesburg found the three-year-old boy’s mother guilty of child negligence.

Her boyfriend was convicted of murder and child abuse.

Baby Daniel died in 2016 after being tortured for most of his young life.

His body was found at his home in Naturena, south of Johannesburg with severe bruises and 60% burn wounds.

Baby Daniel’s mother and her boyfriend made a brief appearance in court on Monday before being told that they will be remanded in custody until April.

Judge Collin Matshitse says the court is still waiting for a number of reports, including from Correctional Services, a social worker and the probation officer before sentencing proceedings can begin.

Baby Daniel’s mother was denied bail earlier this month after she was found to have violated her previous bail conditions.

Women and Men Against Child Abuse’s Luke Lamprecht says that despite today’s postponement, the group is pleased with how the case is going so far.

Sentencing proceedings have been set down for 1 to 3 April and 8 April.

