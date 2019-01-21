Bosasa’s gifts to Mokonyane included alcohol, meat & cash

Angelo Agrizzi says Nomvula Mokonyane was also paid instalments of R50,000 for some time in exchange for her influence to stop criminal investigations into Bosasa.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Bosasa executive Angelo Agrizzi has confirmed reports that the facilities company gifted minister Nomvula Mokonyane with groceries, expensive alcohol, and meat every year and even paid for her relatives’ funerals.

Agrizzi resumed his testimony at the state capture commission in Parktown on Monday.

The former Bosasa executive says Mokonyane received many gifts from the company every year starting from the time she became MEC in Gauteng.

“It was 120 cases of cold drinks, four cases of high-quality whiskey, 40 cases of beer, 12 cases of frozen chicken, 200 kilogrammes of beef and various braai packs and the numerous cases of premium brandy and some speciality alcohol. I’d get a list. The organising and paying of funerals in respect of deceased family members.”

He says even her daughter benefited: "I would have to arrange for a rental vehicle for up to three months at a time for her daughter. She and the daughter would phone me up and request an Audi A3 Cabriolet.”

Agrizzi claims Mokonyane also received cash payments, saying he had often packed amounts of R50,000 for her and even travelled with Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson to deliver the cash.

