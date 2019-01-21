Bonteheuwel residents fear all-out gang war following spate of shootings
Bonteheuwel and its neighbouring communities, Valhalla Park and Bishop Lavis, have seen a spike in several gang-related shootings since the start of the December holiday period.
CAPE TOWN - Some Bonteheuwel residents fear that an all-out gang war is brewing in the area following a spate of fatal shootings.
Three alleged gangsters were killed and a fourth person, also affiliated to a gang, was wounded.
The shootings were reported within the space of about four hours on Sunday morning.
Bonteheuwel and its neighbouring communities, Valhalla Park and Bishop Lavis, have seen a spike in several gang-related shootings since the start of the December holiday period.
Bonteheuwel ward councillor Angus McKenzie says he's called for SAPS and Metro Police officers to be deployed to patrol the gang stricken community.
"While I think that gangsters should be ashamed of themselves, police management and the roaming gang unit, who have done absolutely nothing for our communities, should hang their heads in shame as the area is now a red zone."
These incidents come days after scores of children witnessed a drive-by shooting while making their way to Boundary Primary School. A suspected gangster was shot in the leg.
A man was gunned down in Agste Laan in Valhalla Park over the weekend. It's believed that gunmen targeted the deceased after he attempted to mediate a truce between rival gangs.
In the same area last week, a woman was struck in the head by a stray bullet while travelling on a Golden Arrow bus.
On Christmas Eve, two children were killed in a drive-by shooting in Valhalla Park. A man died in a second shooting in Bonteheuwel on the same night.
