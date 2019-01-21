Motshekga 'concerned' about SA's literacy rate

While Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga commended teachers for the strides they've made in addressing the problem, she says pupils need help at home.

JOHANNESBURG - Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga says she’s deeply concerned about the country's poor literacy levels, calling it the bedrock of the education system's problems.

The minister was speaking on the sidelines of the basic education sector lekgotla held in Boksburg.

South Africa ranked last out of 50 countries in the 2016 Progress in International Reading Literacy Study.

“Our challenges are known. We’ve been honest about them. It’s the low level of reading abilities, not only among kids but as a nation. Kids won’t read if there’s no culture of reading. If parents come home and the first thing they do is reach for the remote and sit on the sofa, then we just won’t win the battle.”

