ANC denies claims that Bosasa sponsored its Siyanqoba rallies
Former Bosasa executive Angelo Agrizzi has told the inquiry that the company, now known as the Global African Group, provided catering and sponsored some of the party's rallies.
JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) has denied that it asked Bosasa to sponsor its Siyanqoba rallies and it’s called on Minister Nomvula Mokonyane to answer to the allegations against her at the state capture commission.
He also revealed that the firm paid Mokonyane amounts of R50,000 for some time in exchange for protection from criminal investigation while gifting her with expensive alcohol, meat and groceries every year.
The ANC’s Zizi Kodwa says it can’t be true that Bosasa has sponsored the party’s rallies because the organisation doesn’t provide catering at its gatherings.
He says Mokonyane must present herself before the commission to give her side of the story.
“The person implicated will have to come to the commission and give their alternative version.”
Kodwa says people who approached Bosasa for money using the party’s name were doing so in their personal capacity.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
