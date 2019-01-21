'America's Got Talent' set for an overhaul?

The Simon Cowell-created show is being given a major shake-up by TV bosses, who are apparently planning to replace all of the judges except for Cowell.

A source said: "The word on the street is they are replacing all AGT judges except Simon. It started with [talk about replacing] Mel B and now it's everyone. Tyra [Banks] is gone."

Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel are also reportedly set to be replaced on the show, with Cowell determined to bring some fresh blood into the judging panel.

An insider told the New York Post newspaper: "There hasn't been much buzz about who's replacing them ... Simon's ready for new judges."

The speculation comes shortly after Simon (59) revealed that he had the idea for Britain's Got Talent - which is another part of the global Got Talent franchise - while watching a rival music show.

The music mogul had a brainwave while tuning in to see a contestant perform poorly on another show, and Cowell decided he would rather see animal acts trying to sing instead.

Cowell - who also stars as a judge on The X Factor in the UK - said: "It was just an idea I had in the kitchen one day, I was watching another competing music show and a girl was murdering Get Here by Oleta Adams.

"I thought, 'Do you know what, I would actually rather watch a show about a singing dog.' And that's how Got Talent came along.

"And we developed it over a year and then we sold it. And this show will run for 20 years."