Agrizzi: 'Bosasa paid for many ANC rallies, Zuma birthday cake'

JOHANNESBURG - Former Bosasa executive Angelo Agrizzi has told the Zondo Commission the facilities company paid for the ANC's Siyanqoba rallies and also coughed up for a cake to mark former President Jacob Zuma's 72nd birthday.

Agrizzi resumed his testimony at the inquiry on Monday afternoon following explosive admissions last week that implicated the ruling party and others in corruption.

He says Bosasa, now called the African Global Group, paid for many ANC rallies.

"There were numerous catering for rallies on her instruction, for instance, the election campaign was run from the offices. We had to arrange all that and we had to arrange the parties and conferences at our offices. There were numerous rallies that we'd have to cater for... up to 40,000, 50,000 people."

He says the company also designed the birthday cake for Zuma and included Bosasa's logo on it.

"Chair, we'd get ridiculous requests in the middle of the night saying hat we'de need to sort out birthday cakes, cater for supporters, 10,000 at a time, so we'd have to just do it."

