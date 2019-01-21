Acting NPA head Ramaite set to testify at inquiry into Jiba, Mrwebi

Acting prosecutions boss Silas Ramaite is scheduled to be the first witness to testify at the inquiry into NPA advocates Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi’s fitness to hold office.

PRETORIA - Acting prosecutions boss Silas Ramaite is scheduled to be the first witness to testify at the inquiry into National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) advocates Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi’s fitness to hold office.

President Cyril Ramaphosa established the commission last year, which is headed by retired Constitutional Court Justice Yvonne Mokgoro.

Jiba and Mrwebi have been criticised for their handling of several high profile and controversial cases, including the decision to withdraw charges against former head of Crime Intelligence, Richard Mdluli.

Advocate Silas Ramaite was coy when questioned during the prosecutions boss interview last year about his knowledge of political interference in the National Prosecuting Authority.

He was accused by one of the panelists of depriving them of insights into what is really happening at the NPA.

But will he be frank today when asked for damning details about his colleagues Jiba and Mrwebi, both of whom are allegedly central to factional political battles.

Advocate Chris Jordaan is expected to testify after Ramaite.

Mrwebi replaced him as the head of the Serious Commercial Crime Unit.

Jordaan helped the unit achieve a success rate of over 90%.